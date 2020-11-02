Police said one person was injured Friday after a driver on the wrong side of the road caused a three-car crash in Dubuque.
Janet Heim, 33, of Cassville, Wis., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Friday on South Grandview Avenue near Murphy Park.
The report states that Norene M. Dole, 64, of Dubuque, was on the wrong side of the road, northbound on Grandview Avenue. Charles W. Ties Jr., 44, of Dubuque, and Heim were going south on Grandview Avenue and told officers that Dole was traveling on the wrong side of the road. Ties also honked multiple times to get Dole’s attention.
Ties swerved to avoid a head-on collision with Dole’s vehicle, but Dole crashed into both Ties and Heim’s vehicles. All three vehicles were a total loss, according to police. The report states that Dole told officers she was on her way home from work and “did not know what happened.”
Dole was cited with failure to maintain control.