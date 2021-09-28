PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Community Fund has decided to postpone the annual “A Night in P-Vegas” fundraising event due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, and advisory board members intend to host the event in 2022, according to a press release.

This fundraiser, which assists local nonprofit organizations, includes a dinner, live auction, silent auction and casino games.

For more information or to inquire about other donation opportunities, contact Ed Faherty at 608-348-9586 or email pcf.pvegas@gmail.com.

