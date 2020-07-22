MANCHESTER, Iowa – Developers of a housing project in Delaware County have received more than $500,000 in tax credits from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The Meadow Brook Trail project in Manchester will receive $552,000, according to a press release. The funding is among $10 million in recent awards through the Workforce Housing Tax Credit program, according to a release. The program provides tax benefits to developers in the 88 least-populated counties in Iowa.
The release states that applications for the competitive awards are scored based upon criteria such as readiness and need.
The Manchester project will result in 14 owner-occupied and rental multi-family units.