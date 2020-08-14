PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville School Board members say they are optimistic a police officer in schools will help improve relationships between law enforcement and students, particularly students of color, despite impassioned objections from the public.
Board members on Wednesday reviewed a revised job description for a new community resource officer position, which now places greater emphasis on mentorship and teaching.
No formal votes were taken, as the board previously approved creation of the position in November.
“I believe that Officer (Josh) Stowe would present the opportunity, potentially, for some of these kids to get to know some more of our officers because Officer Stowe is going to get to know the kids,” Board Member Curt Timlin said. “Some of these kids would probably earn some credibility with Officer Stowe that maybe gets passed along to officer(s) that come in that don’t know the student.”
Stowe’s hiring, though, has come under scrutiny. Several Platteville residents and school board members have objected to the district’s proposed installment of an armed officer inside school buildings.
School Board Member Vikki Peterson perceived a contradiction between hiring Stowe, who is employed by the Platteville Police Department, and the board’s recent adoption of an anti-racism proclamation, which decries the killing of unarmed black people by police and affirms the district’s commitment to dismantling systemic racism.
Frank King, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville professor who studies African American history and prisons, fears existing disparities in student discipline will be intensified and increasingly punitive measures applied with an officer present.
“Black students are seen as criminal,” he told the board. “White students are seen as rambunctious.”
Nationally, and in Platteville, according to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction data, Black students are disciplined in school at rates disproportionate to their numbers, while the opposite holds true for White students.
But School Superintendent Jim Boebel said Stowe will not be involved in classroom disciplinary procedures currently handled by staff.
Stowe’s job description includes crisis mitigation, safety education, mentorship and collaboration with the district’s student services team in developing intervention, skills- development and healthy-lifestyle programs.
However, because his duties also encompass law enforcement, he must carry a gun, said Police Chief Doug McKinley.
UW-P’s King encouraged administrators to hire additional counselors, psychologists and social workers as alternatives to the position, but district administrators said the special funding source that pays for Stowe cannot be utilized for such employees.
Stowe will attend a 40-hour course that trains police in topics such as adolescent development and behavior, special needs students, trauma and diversity.
To allay concerns, district leaders intend to organize meetings between Stowe and families and gather feedback to revise the community resource officer program as needed.