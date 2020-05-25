A 2016 graduate of Western Dubuque High School, Julia Wickham has always been fascinated by history, politics and the stories that bring them to life.
With an elected official for a father (Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham) and a history teacher for a grandfather (Tom Wickham), perhaps it was inevitable. She even has an uncle, also named Tom Wickham, who is the parliamentarian for the U.S. House of Representatives.
“My grandpa was big into history,” Wickham said. “When I was younger, he would dress up as Abraham Lincoln and recite the Gettysburg Address. Politics have always been in my family.”
At the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., Wickham majored in history and political science. A spring 2019 study abroad trip to South Africa and Namibia allowed her to put her passions into action while conducting political research.
“The program was experiential learning, so I never sat in a classroom,” Wickham said. “All of our work was done with educators and organizers in the communities we were visiting. I love talking to people and asking questions as a way to learn, so I loved hearing their stories.”
Her experience led her to pursue — and earn — a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award in Study/Research to Namibia for the 2020-21 academic year.
“Two weeks after I came back (to the U.S.), I was applying to Fulbright because I knew I wanted to go back to Namibia,” she said.
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers fellowships for U.S. students to study, teach and conduct research in more than 160 countries. This year, Wickham is one of more than 2,100 U.S. citizens selected.
Dr. Tim Lynch, assistant professor of political science at St. Thomas, served as Wickham’s adviser during the application process. This was Lynch’s first time advising a Fulbright applicant, but he praised the support that the university offers applicants, as well as Wickham’s determination.
“What we do at St. Thomas is a real team effort, but all of this is about Julia,” he said. “It is her unique abilities that have made this happen for her. It’s her ability to combine her experience with the skills that she learned through her majors in a meaningful way to investigate a topic that’s of great importance.”
During her 10-month experience, Wickham will work with a professor at the University of Namibia to research political participation among Namibian youth. Although the trip was scheduled to begin in August 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back that date until at least January 2021. Social distancing will also change Wickham’s in-person, group-based research methods, but she hopes to use social media to adapt.
“Just because you can’t see people engaging in politics doesn’t mean they’re not,” she said.
After returning from Namibia, Wickham plans to pursue a career in public interest law.
“I think doing study abroad is a really great experience, but this is going to take things to the next level,” Lynch said. “It’s just going to provide a real opportunity for her to stretch and grow.”