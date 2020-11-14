GALENA, Ill. — After multiple attempts to pass a bond referendum failed, Galena school board members are poised to soon support a $14 million project using 1-cent tax revenues.
During a recent school board meeting, school leaders narrowed down their plans to constructing a 28,000-square-foot addition to the middle school, along with a 9,000-square-foot gym addition to be used for public events, middle school and high school athletics and more.
The project will move all the district’s students from three campuses to two, with pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students moving to the middle school campus.
School board members are expected to vote on the proposal at their meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
School Board Member Nikki Frank said such a project has been talked about for the past 15 years. Now, it can be done without burdening the taxpayers, she said.
“We are all unanimous on what we think is a really great plan,” she said. “I never thought I would see the day.”
In 2017, voters in the school district did not approve a proposed $21.8 million bond. That referendum marked the third time since 2012 that voters did not support millions of dollars in bonds for a substantial district project.
But during past discussions, school leaders were thinking about the plans differently than they are today, said Superintendent Tim Vincent, who started in his role this school year. Previously, school officials hoped to not only complete this project but also renovate and update the high school building.
“It’s been a more difficult process because when you have $30 million worth of needs and only $14 million to use, you are really forced into a priority situation,” Vincent said. “These two buildings are in a significant need, and unfortunately, right now we can only address one.”
A bulk of the project will be paid for by selling bonds covered by future 1-cent sales tax revenue, which is collected statewide and designated for facility infrastructure projects. About $2 million will come from the school district’s capital funds. If the resolution passes Tuesday, Vincent hopes work can begin this coming spring.
School Board Member Mike Hyland said it has been very tough for the board to choose between the two major projects, but he hopes that if it’s approved by board members, at least one of the major projects will be done.
“Those issues needed to be addressed to put (students) into a correct, 20th-century (learning) environment,” he said. “At this point in time, this plan would put 71% of kids in great buildings and great classrooms.”