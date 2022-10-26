Renters and people of color bear the brunt of the burden brought by Dubuque’s housing shortage — and they are well aware of that, a recent report by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque indicates.
The foundation’s “housing snapshot” paired U.S. Census and Department of Housing and Urban Development reporting with local data compiled from a survey collected at a series of community discussions in September. The snapshot is the first part of an equity profile of the city that the foundation plans to complete in 2023.
Survey responses spoke to the frustration many renters and minorities felt as they dealt with rising housing costs, degraded housing stock and perceptions of racial discrimination by landlords and real estate agents.
“You have people fighting and competing for places to stay, but there’s really no place to go,” said Lynn Sutton, co-chair of local advocacy group Friends of Fair Housing.
Snapshot highlights challenges
Per the survey, 45% of renters who responded had concerns about having insufficient funds to cover housing costs. Some 60% of renters disagreed with the statement that it would be easy to access services to assist with finding a home.
Two-thirds of renters reported their biggest concern was the physical condition of their home, compared to 36% of all respondents. It was the most prevalent concern for both groups.
Perceptions of bias were prevalent among minorities, with 80% of Black, Latino and Middle Eastern and North African respondents reporting experiencing bias, discrimination or exclusion related to housing.
“Nothing in Dubuque is readily accessible for people of color,” one survey-taker wrote. “If I were looking for a home, a White Realtor would steer me to the poorer sections of town.”
According to community foundation Director of Initiatives Alex Baum, survey respondents represented a small and “most passionate portion” of Dubuque’s population. Forty-four people responded to the survey, not enough to be considered statistically representative.
But the responses still were important, Baum said. Referring to the survey-taker concerned about the accessibility of housing to minorities, he said: “Whether that’s an experience that all Black and people of color have, I can’t say, but I think there is a significant section of the population who do.”
Federal data shows that while the number of Dubuque residents living at zero and 30% of area median income had increased by 22% since the last equity profile in 2015, the number of affordable units had dropped by 25%.
The squeeze on affordable housing affected Black residents the most, with nearly half paying more than 50% of their annual income on housing, per federal data.
Rental costs disproportionately affected minority residents in Dubuque. While 63% of households own their home, that number skews toward White households, two-thirds of whom own their home and who were the only ethnic group who lived in homes they own at greater rates than renting, per federal housing data from 2014-2018.
No other ethnic group had a majority of homeowners.
Community stakeholders weigh inWhile local officials and community stakeholders acknowledged the depth of the issues laid out in the snapshot, it was a story with which they were already familiar.
“There isn’t anything that’s new information for us,” said Heather Harney, regional housing director for Hawkeye Area Community Action Program. “We do know (the housing shortage) affects people of color and marginalized populations more than others.”
Some criticized it for retreading familiar talking points instead of broadening the scope of the housing discussion.
Tom Lo Guidice, member of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and Friends of Fair Housing co-chair, moderated some of the community discussions. He felt the snapshot left out landlords and property owners who had contributed at discussions and minimized concerns about homelessness and access for federal housing choice voucher holders.
He added that the snapshot neglected to discuss solutions to the housing crisis such as those laid out in the city’s 2019 Analysis of Impediments report, instead encouraging residents to get to know their neighbors and build relationships with people in their community.
“We’re beyond that,” Lo Guidice said. “Neighbors have talked to neighbors. We need to implement the solutions the city and community have come up with.”
Still, others felt the snapshot could enlighten residents who had not engaged with the housing shortage or its disproportionate affect on minorities.
“I think some people are aware of the housing discrimination but are not aware of how dire it really is,” Sutton said.
Anderson Sainci, director of the City of Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support, said residents seeking to impact the community’s housing situation could speak before city boards and commissions, such as those for human rights and housing, and also consider applying for positions there.
Sutton suggested the same, as well as speaking up at the community foundation’s continuing equity discussions and joining up with established advocacy groups.
There was a consensus, though, that change would have to include not only residents and city officials, but also developers, landlords, nonprofits and businesses.
“This is something one section of the community can’t fix,” Harney said. “There needs to be a lot of collaboration in order to find a solution.”
