The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Justin R. Simmien, 32, of 2173 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 4,
- was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Simmien assaulted Yesica S. Soria, 38, of 1085 Main St., No. 4C.
Rickie P. Brown, 26, of 2024 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at noon Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Brown assaulted Rachel E. Wolter, 25, of the same address, in the presence of their 1-year-old child.