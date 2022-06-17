Following a theft that damaged an air conditioning unit, a Dubuque church is making alternate plans for services and events.
Rev. Kevin Goodrich said copper piping was stolen from the air conditioning unit at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1410 Main St. Events in the main church will have to take place in alternate locations until the air conditioning is fixed.
“It renders the air conditioning unit inoperable in our historic 19th-century church,” Goodrich said. “... It’s always tough for the church community and community when people do damage to a sacred place.”
Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon said copper thefts are occasionally reported, mostly from commercial air conditioners.
“We would encourage people with special commercial air conditioners, bigger units like that, that people put a motion light or camera out there,” he said. “It could be a preventative measure.”
McClimon said the church theft is still under investigation, and officers are looking through surveillance camera footage near the church during the six-day span from when the theft might have occurred. He said the copper stolen was worth an estimated $1,000.
Goodrich said church staff noticed the air conditioner had stopped working during services last Sunday.
Church staff have estimated that the damage to the unit will cost more than $25,000 to repair, including the cost for extra security near the unit, Goodrich said. He noted that church officials are currently seeing what insurance will cover in costs, but they would accept donations to cover the remaining repairs.
St. John’s will also be making alternate plans for services and events until the air conditioning unit is fixed. Goodrich said officials are working out a plan to maintain the church’s 1881 organ, which is temperature sensitive.
Goodrich said he will try holding Sunday services in the church basement this Sunday, but if that is still at too uncomfortable a temperature, services will move to the Parish House and Community Center at 1458 Locust St.
He added that there were no weddings scheduled at the church this summer, but anyone who wished to have funeral services at St. John’s may use the smaller chapel at the parish house.
Goodrich said it might be three months until services can once again be held in the main church. Due to ongoing shipping delays, needed parts for air conditioner repairs might take weeks to come in.
“It’s regrettable,” he said. “There are people that are sad and concerned. Yet we are not our buildings, and our mission will continue.”
