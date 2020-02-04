Platteville Common Council members recently approved the donation of a property where a planned single-family residence will be constructed by high school students.
This fall, the Platteville School District intends to offer a new course in its technology program where enrolled students will have a hand in all aspects of home construction at the site, which is located along Knoll Wood Way.
Council members directed city staff to draft a development agreement with the school district that would include stipulations pertaining to house design and a construction timeline.
District administrators developed the program to help the City of Platteville increase the inventory of single-family homes and create a workforce pipeline for business owners in need of employees trained in the skilled trades.