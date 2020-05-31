As Taylor Stair farewell to his loved ones Saturday morning, he began to think about the many things that he will miss over the next year.
The support group that surrounded him — including his parents, brothers and girlfriend — provided a tangible reminder of what he would leave behind.
But Stair, of Dubuque, also considered the little things, the tiny moments that collectively form the fabric of American life.
“One thing that comes to mind is the Fourth of July,” he said, referencing watching the fireworks display.
For the next year, Stair will honor his country in a far more impactful way.
Stair, 21, was one of about 130 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers from Dubuque’s Company A of the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, that deployed Saturday to support Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. The deployment will last for about one year.
The soldiers’ departure was commemorated with a parade that wound through well-traveled thoroughfares in Dubuque. There also was a formal ceremony honoring the battalion at Dubuque Readiness Center, 5001 Old Highway Road.
Fears related to the spread of COVID-19, however, compelled officials to close that ceremony to the public, including the soldiers’ families. As a result, loved ones said their goodbyes in a parking lot outside the facility.
Justin Stair, who is Taylor’s father, described having mixed emotions as he said goodbye to his oldest son.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I’m proud that he is serving his country, doing what he loves to do, but I am sad that I won’t get to see him for a year.”
THE MISSION
The deployment is part of a broader campaign known as Operation Spartan Shield. The group’s primary mission will involve area security and force protection in U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, a broad area that includes 27 countries.
Overall, the battalion will deploy about 550 soldiers from armories in Dubuque, Charles City, Davenport, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo.
Members of the Iowa National Guard are intentionally vague when it comes to describing their upcoming mission.
“Any time there is large troop movement overseas you try to be as vague as possible for the security and safety of our soldiers,” explained Cmdr. Andrew Tindall.
He confirmed that the soldiers would be in the Middle East but declined to specify which country.
Prior to leaving the U.S., they will head to Fort Bliss, Texas. Tindall said their time there will be focused on “mission-specific” training.
This is the fifth federal mobilization for the Ironman Battalion since 2000.
Tindall noted that the previous deployment was to Afghanistan in 2010. As they embarked on their latest journey, the soldiers were eager to get to work.
“We have been preparing for this for the last nine years,” he said. “Every one of us are ready, willing, able and excited for this opportunity.”
THE SOLDIERS
Each of the soldiers who deployed on Saturday brings his or her own story and skill set to the battalion.
Spc. Matthew Althoff, of Guttenberg, 26, served with the Marines from 2011 to 2015 and now works as a lineman for Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative. He joined the National Guard in 2018 as a way to continue serving while holding a civilian job.
“It’s a great honor,” he said. “I have the opportunity to serve my country, to just help others.”
Staff Sgt. Todd Dooling, 31, of Bettendorf, said this will be his first deployment and first time overseas.
“I’m excited, prepared (and) ready to go,” he said. “It’s new to me because I’m freshly going in, but it’s not naivete. I’m just excited.”
He will be joined by soldiers with decades of experience, including Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Ayala, 36, a Dubuque Senior High School graduate who works as a subcontractor for Alliant Energy. Ricky has served in the National Guard since 2001.
“I was looking for an extra family,” Ricky said of his reason for joining. “I wanted to be part of a team, and I wanted to see the world. … I just wanted to be different than other people. I’ve never been one to shy away from fear.”
Ahead of his fourth deployment, Ricky looked forward to stepping into a leadership role. He said he hoped to remind the soldiers not to be discouraged by a bad day, or even a bad five minutes.
“Just being able to share my help when I can and let them know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
THE FAMILIES
The loved ones of the departing soldiers had prepared for weeks for Saturday’s farewell.
Ashley Ayala, Ricky’s wife, shed a few tears as she and their 8-month-old daughter, Autumn, approached Ricky’s departure. Making the most of their last weeks together, the three have taken family photos and “soaked up any family time we can,” according to Ashley.
“It’s sad. However, it’s an honor to stand next to these guys and be the support back home,” she said. “I’ll be excited when they come home.”
Her husband reached over and gently squeezed her hand.
The prolonged separation from family is just as difficult for the soldiers.
“I don’t think there’s anything easy about saying goodbye to a loved one, whether you get an hour or whether you get 15 minutes,” Dooling said. “You still have to say those words, and you still have to see a loved one leave for a long period of time.”
Dooling left behind his parents, siblings and five nieces and nephews. He spent as much time as possible with them prior to deployment.
“We’ve been interacting daily,” Dooling said. “I’ve been holding my baby nephew as much as possible. It’ll be hard for them. They’ve already shed their tears.”
THE EMOTIONS
With access to the formal ceremony restricted, the parking lot outside Dubuque Readiness Center represented families’ last chance to say goodbye.
Soldiers shared emotional moments with the loved ones they were about to leave behind.
Many eagerly anticipated the journey ahead.
Spc. Trent Wood, of Edgewood, said it not only is his first deployment but also the first time he has left the country.
“I see it as a chance to better myself,” he said.
His father, Sean Wood, said he is proud to see his son taking on new challenges and serving the country. But as the two said their goodbyes, the duration of his son’s departure hit home.
“When you think about it, the fact that he’s going to be gone a year, it does make you sad,” he said.
Dooling, meanwhile, believes the deployment gives soldiers an opportunity for growth.
“It’s an opportunity to give back, to do something for your community rather than just yourself,” he said.
He relishes the opportunity to nurture and encourage young soldiers to “be better, be different and start reaching for higher goals.”
“I’ve encouraged all my men to plan some way to grow while they’re over there,” he said. “Do not change while you’re over there. Come back a better you.”
THE SENDOFF
Saturday’s closed-to-the-public sendoff ceremony at Dubuque Readiness Center stood in stark contrast to the previous one, held almost 10 years ago and attended by 2,000 people.
As the leader of Family Readiness Group, a nonprofit organization that provides support and assistance to families of the Dubuque battalion, Ashley Ayala had to communicate the difficult news that families would not be allowed to attend.
“The sendoff is a really big deal, so for families not to have that is really hard,” she said. “Safety … is most important, but it’s definitely made it a little harder to bear.”
Family members, friends and the public could watch the ceremony live on Facebook. It also was broadcast on several local radio stations.
Among those who offered brief remarks at the ceremony were Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol and Brig. Gen. Stephen Osborn, a veteran of the 1-133 Infantry.
“You are our heroes, and you truly represent the best of us all,” Buol said, addressing the soldiers.
Osborn praised the soldiers for their volunteerism.
“Your commitment as a citizen soldier is very much appreciated,” he said. “We’re blessed to live in a nation where our citizen soldiers are willing to serve.”
After the ceremony concluded, Osborn gathered the soldiers to give one final informal command: “Enjoy every day. Take care of each other.”
THE PARADE
Following the ceremony, the soldiers boarded three buses.
Escorted by members of the Dubuque Police and Fire departments and hundreds of Freedom Riders, the soldiers traveled along a parade route following Old Highway Road, Dodge Street, Northwest Arterial, Pennsylvania Avenue and John F. Kennedy Road before leaving Dubuque on Dodge Street/U.S. 20.
Family, friends and supportive community members lined the route with signs and flags.
In the parking lot of the former Shopko building at 255 JFK, people sat on the hoods of cars, in camping chairs or on blankets as they waited for the battalion to pass by.
“I hope they stay safe and they honor our country,” said Julie Schulte, of Dubuque, a veteran of the Korean War and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, who was among those showing their support. “We’re grateful for what they’re doing for us.”
Craig Coble, a member of the 1-133 Infantry from 1990 to 1999, appreciated the large community turnout.
“It’s nice to see support,” said Coble, of Dubuque. “Things have really changed for our veterans. There’s a lot more support behind them than there used to be.”
Dubuque resident Jim Abitz watched the procession with his wife and daughters from a parking lot at the corner of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive.
He emphasized that the departing soldiers were taking on a “tremendous risk” during their trip overseas. He said they were deserving of a proper sendoff.
“It is great coming out and supporting these guys,” he said.
A few parking spaces down, East Dubuque, Ill., resident Lisa Markus observed the procession with her mother and sister.
She thinks the community’s support sent an important message during a tumultuous time.
“I think it shows them that we are still thinking about them, even with everything else going on in the world,” Lisa said.