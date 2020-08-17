PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members recently approved an agreement with Veenstra & Kimm Inc. to begin designs for a new lift station.
During a recent work session, council members reviewed a study completed by Veenstra & Kimm of the city’s U.S. 20 and main lift stations. It found that the lift station on the east side of Peosta near U.S. 20 already is operating over capacity and needs to be replaced.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said the project has an estimated cost of $2.5 million, and she hopes it will be ready to be put out for bids by December.
The second lift station, located on the west side of the city, will remain as is until the city begins work to repair Kapp Drive. That project is projected to begin in 2025.