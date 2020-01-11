The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Stephen W. Presley, 53, of 1806 Glendale Court, was arrested at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday at 1305 Elm St., Apt. 1, on charges of possession of cocaine and of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification information, as well as a warrant charging fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
- Kami J. Adolf, 32, of Sherrill, Iowa, was arrested at about 9:05 p.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, child endangerment, obstruction of emergency communications and interference with official acts. Court documents state that she assaulted Nicholas E. Roberts, of Benton, Wis., at her residence while their 4-month-old child was present.
- Jake L. Hingtgen, 26, of 925 Althauser Ave., was arrested at 6:55 p.m Thursday in the building that includes 1364½ Jackson St. on charges of second-degree burglary, third-offense operating while under the influence, driving while barred, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and violation of a no-contact order.
- Nathan J. Croschere, 26, of 333 W. 17th St., Apt. 20, was arrested at about 4:35 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West 12th Street on charges of unlawfully carrying concealed weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
- The Dubuque Community School District reported a burglary of $793 worth of items from a vehicle parked in the 3600 block of Welu Drive between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 9:45 a.m. Friday.
- Melissa S. Schultz, 30, of 1920 Ellen St., reported a burglary to her residence at about 4:05 a.m. Thursday in which a cellphone valued at $500 and a TV valued at $250 were stolen.