The City of Dubuque last week was awarded a $143,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help children in foster care.
The new funding will allow the city to offer 24 housing vouchers to families with children or dependents and former foster youth at risk of homelessness.
Dubuque officials had requested nearly $300,000 in federal grant funding to support a new family unification program.
The city would partner with the Iowa Department of Human Services, the state’s foster-care agency, to identify and refer youth and families eligible for housing assistance.
In addition to rental services, DHS and the city’s Housing and Community Development Department would provide supportive services to youth and families, helping them develop skills in money-management, job preparation, educational counseling and proper nutrition and meal preparation.
City officials anticipate providing financial assistance as early as June.