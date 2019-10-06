SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Oct. 7
Veterans’ Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Duct Tape DIY, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Join us monthly to make a new, fun and usable item out of duct tape. Grades 6-12.
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo blocks. October’s theme is “Night of the Vampire.” Ages kindergarten and up.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Denny’s Lux Club.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room); 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge.
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Imagination Center, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Explore and create at three different creation stations at this monthly art & crafting event. Ages kindergarten and up.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Senior Citizen Activities 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Petrifying Perlers, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. Ages kindergarten and up.
Asbury Eagles Club Pizza Night, 5 p.m., 5900 Saratoga Road, #10. Fresh made-from-scratch pizza. Dine-in or carry-out. Proceeds to benefit Eagles Club Community Fund.
Family Movie, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Join us for popcorn and a family-friendly new release on the big screen. Disney’s new live-action “Aladdin” is rated PG and runs 2 hours, 9 minutes. All ages welcome.
Friday, Oct. 11
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Movies in the Park, 6:30 p.m., Asbury Park, 5499 Asbury Road. Join us in Asbury Park at sunset for an outdoor showing of “The Goonies.” Bring a friend and a warm blanket to cuddle up and watch this fun adventure film. Enjoy free hot chocolate during the show.
Saturday, Oct. 12
ARK’s Roll & Shoot Basketball Tournament, 8 a.m., Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road, Peosta, Iowa. “Walk” or rather “roll” in someone else’s shoes to build awareness and have a lot of fun. Adult-sponsored teams will take a seat and play wheelchair basketball to raise money for ARK Advocates.
St. Luke’s Saturday Tiffany Window Tours, 9 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Free Saturday morning tours of St. Luke’s collection of over 100 Tiffany windows. Donations accepted for future window restorations.
Family Movie, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Join us for popcorn and a family-friendly new release on the big screen. “Aladdin (2019)” is rated PG and runs 2 hours, 9 minutes. All ages welcome.
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Avenue. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: Rev. Kuhn at 563-581-3101.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Chris Ross Live, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa. Chris Ross will be playing/singing oldies and traditional country. Music from the 40s, 50s, 60s and more. Music in front of Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed. In case of rain, performance will take place in wine shed.
Johnnie Walker Live, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. Johnnie plays all your favorite music.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Presents: Rhapsody, 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. Premiere of “Refractions” by local composer Adam O’Dell and principal pianist Joshua Russell is featured in two of the most loved pieces for piano and orchestra.
Jordan Danielsen Live, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Dr, suite 100.
Killer Queen, 7 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St. One of the most iconic, dynamic and unique vocalists in the history of rock-and-roll, Freddie Mercury fronted the band Queen for just over two decades. Patrick Myers has embodied Mercury onstage now for 25 years in Killer Queen, arguably the best Queen tribute band in the world.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Oct. 11
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. Highway 52.
Elizabeth Mary Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Jacquie Miller Live, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St.
JJ Schmitz and Ben Dunegan Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Dubuque Farmers’ Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th on Iowa St. Open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon through October. To receive updates and more, fans may “like” the DFM page on Facebook.
Chris Ross Live, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa. Chris Ross will be playing/singing oldies and traditional country. Music from the 40s, 50s, 60s and more. Music in front of Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed. In case of rain, performance will take place in wine shed.
Vince Amore Live, 1:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. Call: 815-591-2126.
Elizabeth Mary Live, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. Highway 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will be playing traditional and modern country music for your dancing pleasure and listening enjoyment.
Theresa Rosetta Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Johnnie Walker Live, 8 p.m., Spirits Bar & Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Johnnie Walker plays all your favorite hits.
Searchlight Soul Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 N. Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday, Oct. 7
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-6.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-6.
DESTINATIONS
Monday, Oct. 7
Retired Eagles Activity Club (R.E.A.C.), 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Annual River Ridge PTO Craft Fair, 9 a.m., River Ridge School, 4141 Route 84 South, Hanover, Ill. Features over 100 indoor booths with handmade crafts, food court and free parking.
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours at 10 a.m. and noon every Saturday through October. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
Saber Training Seminar, 4 p.m., The Galena Arts & Rec Center Gym, 11084 W. U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Interested in learning “the way of the saber?” Check out our upcoming seminar. Find details on our “Elite Saber Training Alliance” Facebook page.