DARLINGTON, Wis. — An attorney for Lafayette County said Monday that officials have dropped a resolution warning journalists they would face prosecution if they edit an upcoming press release.
The Lafayette County Land Conservation Committee was set to vote on the resolution at an emergency meeting today. But the county’s attorney, Nathan Russell, said that the meeting won’t happen and he doesn’t believe the resolution will come before any county committee “in the near future.”
The resolution centers on the upcoming release of findings from a water quality study in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
The resolution calls for the county chairmen, county conservationists and the Lafayette County conservation committee chairman to craft a release on the findings. Journalists who alter or edit the release would be prosecuted.
Media law experts said the resolution is clearly unconstitutional.
Russell said the counties can protect the study’s “integrity” without a resolution.
The resolution cited past leaks and slander. The decision comes after many media outlets misreported the round of results released in August.
The Telegraph Herald correctly reported that 32 of 35 wells tested showed evidence of fecal contamination, while noting that the 35 wells tested were chosen because they previously had tested positive for coliform bacteria or high nitrates, “which means the 91% rate of contamination cannot be generalized to the region at large.”
Other media outlets failed to make that distinction, reporting that 91% of all wells in the area had issues.