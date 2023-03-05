A pandemic-related spike in some types of crimes in Dubuque appears to have waned during the past two years.
The number of the most serious crimes against persons and property in the city remained relatively static in 2022 compared to 2021, according to statistics provided by the Dubuque Police Department.
The statistics include reports of what authorities call “Part I” offenses — the most serious crimes that include crimes against persons, such as murder, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault, and crimes against property, including burglary, theft and theft of a motor vehicle.
The total number of these Part I crimes reported in Dubuque in 2022 was 225, compared to 226 in 2021. The 2022 total marks a 15.7% decrease from the 267 such crimes reported in 2020, a period of pandemic-related lockdowns and other restrictions. The number of Part I crimes had increased 40.5% from 2019 to 2020.
Police are not certain how the pandemic might have prompted the spike in 2020.
“It’s hard to hypothesize what was going on in 2020 (to cause the increase),” said Lt. Brendan Welsh. “It’s not like you can do an exit interview with people who have been arrested and say, ‘Did the pandemic factor into you deciding to commit a crime?’”
Reported cases of domestic assaults in Dubuque rose from 337 in 2019 to to 380 in 2020. The number of such cases dropped to 307 in 2022.
Dubuque police recorded 105 reported sexual assaults in 2020. The number fell to 95 in 2021 and 77 in 2022.
Welsh said the pandemic could have influenced the number of these types of assault cases.
“During the quarantine, there was probably an opportunity for folks to find themselves engaged in assaults that they would have not otherwise been in, such as domestic and family assaults,” he said.
Gwen Bramlet-Hecker, the executive director of Riverview Center in Dubuque, which assists those who have been affected by sexual violence, said her organization’s work has not slackened.
“Our numbers have not trended downward,” Bramlet-Hecker said. “In fiscal year 2019 — we run on a fiscal year from July 1 to June 30 — we served 267 clients just out of the Dubuque office. For fiscal year 2022, we served 347 (in Dubuque).”
Bramlet-Hecker noted that not all cases of sexual violence are reported to law enforcement, which would account for the difference between the police statistics and Riverview client numbers. She said numerous barriers prevent victims of sexual violence from reporting such crimes to authorities.
“Sexual violence, by its nature, is done in secret, and there is just so much shame surrounding it that it is much more difficult to report,” she said.
Bramlet-Hecker said many survivors of sexual violence want to see their attackers brought to justice “but to be able to navigate the systems they have to navigate while sharing very difficult, triggering and awful details about their experiences is just too much sometimes.”
Dubuque’s police statistics include one homicide in 2022 — the shooting death of Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque.
Keywani D. Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., is accused of shooting Jackson and then taking a gun from him on June 4 in the 1900 block of Central Avenue. Evans has pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Crimes against property
The category of crimes against property has seen a steep decline during the past eight years in Dubuque. The number of reported burglaries, burglaries to motor vehicles, thefts and thefts of motor vehicles fell from 1,953 in 2015 to 1,239 in 2022 — a 36.5% decline.
Welsh said police work to reduce these types of crimes by attempting to “create a culture where people think they’re not going to get away (with committing a crime).”
Technology plays a role in creating that culture.
“With our traffic camera system, it’s so hard to get away with a crime in Dubuque,” Welsh said. “If you break into somebody’s vehicle, the chances are you are doing that somewhere where there is a camera close. Not every traffic camera is going to show us the person’s face, but it will give us a good idea of what the person looks like and when the person comes and goes.”
Welsh said the approximately 1,300 city cameras can’t cover every area and spot every crime. However, by viewing earlier traffic camera footage, investigators can track a subject’s movements in reverse.
“We can see them walking out of an address or watch them walking into a gas station, and then, we can go to the gas station and say, ‘Hey, can we see your surveillance (footage) of when this person walked in?’ Then, you include doorbell cameras and folks’ internal home systems, and those help us a lot, too.”
Joe Noll, 79, has lived in the West Locust Street area for 50 years and said he has noticed a recent decrease in crime in his neighborhood.
“It’s been improving a lot, and it has been really quiet,” Noll said. “It’s not perfect, but we enjoy it here.”
Noll attributes some of the decline in crime to neighborhood property improvements.
“Couples are buying more homes, and people are starting to restore homes all along Locust Street,” he said. “They are staying in the area. We still have some bad landlords, but they seem to be getting out (of the neighborhood).”
Welsh said Dubuque’s overall crime statistic trends are encouraging.
“But every year it seems we will improve in certain areas and then find areas where we might have a slight rise in crime,” he said. “I don’t think there’s ever a year when you sit back and you’re 100% satisfied.”
