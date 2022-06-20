State officials will begin aerial treatments for an invasive moth species in an area that includes Grant and Lafayette counties later this month. 

From late June through mid-July, planes will spray an organic, biodegradable mating disruptor throughout 32 sites in western Wisconsin to deter the breeding of spongy moths.

Spongy moths are non-native pests that defoliate trees and lead to tree stress or death, according to a release from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The disruptor releases a pheromone that inhibits male spongy moths' ability to find females. The DATCP said the spray is not harmful to humans, animals, birds or other insects. 

Treatments will begin in southwestern Wisconsin in late June and end in mid-July in the northwestern part of the state. 

