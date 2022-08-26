Dubuque City Council members this week approved a list of goals and priorities for the coming years, with a new focus on transportation, infrastructure and local amenities.
The council updates its list of goals and priorities each year to give city staff direction on the projects toward which they should direct time and funding.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh described this year’s list of priorities as refocusing on improving the “foundational services” provided to residents.
“I think the priorities are very strong for next year,” he said. “It’s about using our money appropriately to address some serious needs in the city.”
While the city’s five-year goals remain unchanged from last year, this year’s list of priorities for the next two years shifted dramatically, with only three of last year’s 12 priorities also making it onto this year’s list. Both last year’s list and this year’s include implementing the Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan and Equity Poverty Prevention and Reduction Plan and determining plans to improve Five Flags Center.
Several new priorities focus on transportation options, including one to determine a future strategy for providing air service in Dubuque.
Council Member Ric Jones said the council hopes to bring commercial flight services back to Dubuque Regional Airport following American Airlines’ decision to end service to the airport in September.
“It’s something that is important to everybody,” he said. “We have large businesses that have employees going to meetings all around the country, and we have residents who used those flights for vacations. All of those things are foundational.”
Another new priority seeks to study the existing fire stations located throughout the city and develop a plan to determine where new fire stations are needed to improve emergency services response times and which older fire stations need to be replaced.
“We have some stations that are over 100 years old,” Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach said. “We want to put a plan in place where we can best protect the community.”
Council members also seek to improve city amenities. One priority calls for implementation of the Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan to improve existing attractions at the island and to develop new ones. Other priorities include revitalizing Central Avenue and addressing staffing issues to re-open Sutton Swimming Pool, which was closed during the recently completed pool season due to staffing shortages.
Council Member Danny Sprank said improving amenities will benefit the community in multiple ways by making life better for current residents and making Dubuque more attractive to potential new ones.
“Those are the things that citizens are talking to me about,” he said. “It’s important to have those attractions that bring anybody who wants to come to our community.”
Another priority calls for increased efforts to retain and attract city staff. Cavanagh said the city continues to grow and will need more qualified staff if it wants to successfully pursue other projects.
“We’re going through a major workforce disruption,” he said. “If we work on this, we can draw in some of the best talent that we can find to work for the city.”
Several priorities from last year didn’t make this year’s list, including historic building rehabilitation and preservation, community broadband expansion and an initiative to expand child care availability.
Burbach said progress was made on all of last year’s priorities. A priority to improve the city’s information and network security infrastructure resulted in the creation of a new chief security officer position and installation of new software in city computers. Another priority from last year called for upgrading the city’s sewer infrastructure, which Burbach said resulted in a project to upgrade the Old Mill Lift Station.
Council members expressed some disappointment following goal-setting sessions about specific projects that didn’t garner priority status this year.
Sprank said he wanted the city to focus on securing funding for the second phase of improvements to Comiskey Park, with construction on the first phase expected to be complete in spring 2023.
Council Members Katy Wethal and Laura Roussell said they wished improving child care availability would have remained a priority for the city.
“I think we all realize the importance of making sure we have quality affordable and accessible child care,” Roussell said. “We need that to make sure our families can get to work.”
Still, council members said they were satisfied overall with the new list of priorities.
“I wouldn’t sacrifice any of the priorities for another,” Wethal said. “We have a great list, and we have a lot of work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.