Dubuque County supervisors this week voiced support for an ordinance change that would cap the number of vehicles that could be driven together without a permit in response to a new state ATV/UTV law.
The proposed change would cap the number of any type of vehicles that can be driven together at 50. Supervisors discussed but did not vote on the proposed changes this week.
The discussion followed the enactment of a new state law that allows all-terrain and utility vehicles on most roads outside cities’ limits, which led the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to let the county’s own ATV/UTV ordinance lapse as of June 30.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy and County Attorney C.J. May III brought supervisors a draft ordinance change that would cap not just the number of ATVs and UTVs but any type of vehicle being driven together. Funeral processions would be exempt.
“I know we haven’t had a lot of complaints about ATVs on the road, but if somebody gets behind 100 of them and can’t pass them and (ATV/UTV users) can only go 35 miles an hour, (the car driver) is going to be pissed,” Kennedy said.
He said the county also has its fair share of large car and motorcycle rides, so he recommended including all vehicles in the proposed change.
“I think if we’re going to do it, we can’t carve out this one group of people,” Kennedy said. “That way, nobody can really complain that they’re being targeted or unfairly treated because everybody is under the same guidelines.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff, a retired road patrol captain with the sheriff’s department, was particularly supportive of the proposal.
“It’s not that we’re trying to jam (drivers) up with a permit,” he said. “But that way, everybody knows there’s going to be something going on. You have the opportunity to put it in the paper that this ride is going to be taking place. People can avoid that area. That’s a huge safety issue.”
Pothoff first pitched 25 as a cap, just over the limit of 24 ATVs and UTVs allowed to travel together under the county’s previous ordinance. Kennedy, though, said that could be burdensome for regular car club cruises that draw a number just over that amount.
“While 25 is a good, low number, 50 is where I would cap it just to not hold up some of the small, regular things,” Kennedy said. “I don’t know that the number makes it unsafe. It’s the actions of the people involved.”
In that vein, Supervisor Jay Wickham initially pushed back against setting a limit on vehicles traveling together.
“I’m trying to think of what the number really helps,” he said. “Obviously, less is probably better. When it comes to motorcycles, if you have five, it is probably better than 50. But I would be looking for more, like 100 unless somebody can tell me why 100 is bad and 50 is good.”
Kennedy said as low a number as was “reasonable” would give law enforcement more oversight of the process.
“At some point, you have to quantify it. Otherwise, it’s always somebody’s personal opinion on what is safe or good for traffic flow,” he said. “People’s opinions vary greatly on what that means.”
Wickham eventually said he would trust Kennedy and the secondary roads department to establish an appropriate number. Assistant County Engineer Russell Weber, who will assume the county engineer position on July 17, also said 50 seemed reasonable to him.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she was hesitant to decide anything without first consulting the organized ATV/UTV groups that were involved in crafting the county’s previous ordinance.
“(The state law change) is the reason we’re doing this, so I think they should be part of the conversation,” she said. “When we decided on 24, it was with rooms full of people during the ATV/UTV ordinance part of our county history. I think the success of the (existing) ordinance was, for large part, because they policed themselves, so to speak. They knew the rules and shouted out the rules.”
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said that because the proposed change would cover all vehicles, nothing compelled the county to reach out to those groups specifically.
“You’re talking about an ordinance-level change, which will require public hearings and an amendment of the ordinance,” he said. “As far as I am concerned, that is working with those groups. And these (ATV/UTV) groups have demonstrated that they are aware, they follow the news, (and) they show up to give us their opinions.”
Kennedy also questioned singling out specific groups. Dragotto said bicycle and car clubs also would be impacted by and interested in the proposed change.
“By going above and beyond our normal ordinance process, if we’re going to invite specific groups to have conversations, to Sheriff Kennedy’s point, where does that stop?” Dragotto asked.
May said he would develop a revised ordinance for supervisors to consider at an upcoming meeting. The final language could include permit processing fees and fines for noncompliance, as it would be part of the county’s existing special events ordinance.
