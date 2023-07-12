Brothers Bodee and Ashton Pitts, 16 and 18, launched their second Farley business in eight years with Top Gun Can Cleaning. After successfully building Pitts Brothers Lawn Care Inc. and establishing themselves in the regional mowing and snow removal community, they’ve embraced garbage and recycling receptacle cleaning.
FARLEY, Iowa — At the ages of 8 and 10, brothers Bodee and Ashton Pitts, of Farley, launched Pitts Brothers Lawn Care Inc., when a family friend asked if the boys could mow his elderly father’s lawn over the summer.
Today, Ashton, 18, a recent Western Dubuque High School graduate, and Bodee, 16, have grown their company to include snow removal, with nine winter employees and three in the summer. They serve 84 lawn care customers and 45 for snow removal, using seven riding mowers after beginning with a single push mower.
As if this wasn’t enough growth for an eight-year period, the brothers recently opened Top Gun Can Cleaning LLC, their second business. They bought the business from a Farley resident who’d heard the boys were thinking about adding trash and recycling can cleaning to their menu of services. He’d driven to Texas to purchase the machine and set up the business, as well as a website, but never launched. The former owner, a “Top Gun” fan, honored a favorite movie with his choice of business name.
The Pitts brothers had been entertaining the idea of purchasing their own can cleaning machine for two years after discovering it on TikTok. “This thing is cool and we have the same garbage cans,” said Bodee of the pair’s thinking. The brothers dragged their feet because they felt intimidated by the investment, but when the business walked right up and basically knocked on their door, it was the nudge they needed to take the leap.
“We see it as investing in the future,” said Bodee, as both brothers agree, they’re building the enterprise they want to engage in long term.
The business has rapidly grown, and they now serve Epworth, Farley, Peosta, Dubuque, Hiawatha, Waverly and Bettendorf.
According to their father, Jacob Pitts, the boys want to grow their customer base “from Davenport to Cedar Rapids to Waterloo.” They’re waiting on areas like Dyersville to upgrade city garbage receptacles because the machine’s power washers would damage the less heavy-duty variety.
The current goal is 50 cans each day. They offer four options, including monthly, bi-monthly, and seasonal. At first thinking seasonal would be the most popular, the brothers have been surprised to see more customers opting for the monthly service.
They’re looking into marketing options, investigating ways to educate the consumer about the benefits of can cleaning and the industry itself, since it’s fairly new to the United States, especially the Midwest.
Parents Jacob and Kristy Pitts say their sons have been in the right place at the right time since the beginning. The family has enjoyed seeing the business community support young people with motivation and vision. Landscaping business owners wanting to get out of lawn care have given the brothers their customers, and their banker met someone on a cruise who wanted to scale back and give his clients to young entrepreneurs. They’ve seen much more collaboration than competition in the past eight years.
The Pitts family is grateful for three business mentors who have supported and guided Ashton and Bodee along the way. “They hang out with 50- and 60-year-olds,” said Jacob, adding the mentors have also become customers.
“It truly takes a village,” said Kristy.
One successful mentor has encouraged the boys to stay self-employed, a goal they both are aiming to achieve.
The best thing about being their own bosses for Bodee is “not having to report to someone every day.” Ashton agrees, and admits it feels good to “not have someone telling you what to do.”
Jacob enjoys seeing his sons with the flexibility of business ownership. “They don’t have to sacrifice life for work,” he said.
Connect with Top Gun Can Cleaning and the Pitts brothers on Facebook or their website, topguncc.com.