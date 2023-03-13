A relatively recent arrival at a Dubuque museum has been known in the wild to move into a new home after eating the previous tenant.

A giant hermit crab arrived in February at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. It currently lives in the stingray touch tank with stingrays and horseshoe crabs. Like most hermit crabs, the soft-bodied creature protects its soft, vulnerable body from predators by reusing an empty shell. In the wild, the hermit crab housing market can be quite competitive.

