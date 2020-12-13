Plans to build a new Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque are getting back on track, though the scope of the project has shifted slightly and the cost has fallen.
Officials from Church of the Resurrection and Holy Family Catholic Schools recently announced that the project is moving forward again after they paused construction and fundraising plans earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think people’s confidence is returning, and the fact of the matter is, we really need to do something with this school,” said the Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor of Church of the Resurrection.
Most aspects of the project remain the same as they were before the pandemic. Officials plan to demolish a wing of the current school and build a three-story building in its place to serve preschool through fifth-grade students.
However, officials decided not to go forward with plans to offer infant day care at the site. The decision stemmed in part from projections that people might not rely as much on child care since the pandemic has prompted more flexibility to work from home, Gibbs said. Officials also recognized that it would have been challenging to hire and maintain day care employees.
“In both respects, it’s really maybe not as essential as we thought before the pandemic, and it’s just been a known entity that’s been hard to maintain and have consistent workers,” Gibbs said.
The space that would have held the day care instead can be used for parish activities, a component that was part of church officials’ original plans.
“I think with the optional space available now for parish activities, faith formation, youth ministry, (it) is a bonus in terms of getting buy-in for more people,” Gibbs said.
The exclusion of infant day care from the project also reduces the overall price tag from $9.6 million to $8.6 million. An anonymous donor has pledged $2.5 million to the project, and the parish and Holy Family would split the remaining costs, Gibbs said.
Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said the system has not yet finalized exact fundraising needs.
“We’ve reflected on our community and what our needs are, and I think this is going to be a double win,” Bormann said. “We’re going to reduce our costs while being able to use that space for faith formation and other types of things moving forward.”
Officials originally hoped to break ground on the construction project earlier this year but opted to press pause following the onset of the pandemic.
Gibbs said the parish’s capital campaign committee plans to meet this week, after which he expects fundraising to begin in earnest. He said he hopes to break ground on the project in the spring, but officials first must make sure they have a solid plan to present to the Archdiocese of Dubuque, which would provide a loan for the work.
Once it is completed, the new school will provide students with expanded and more flexible space, among other things, Bormann said.
“When you think about where we’re at today and where we’re going to be, it’s just going to be a tremendous offering on the West End of town,” he said.