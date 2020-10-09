Democrat Pam Jochum says her passions keep driving her.
“I have been passionate about social justice, economic justice and environmental justice my whole life, and I will not give up on those issues,” said Jochum, one of the area’s longest-serving state lawmakers. “All of those things are critically important.”
Jochum, 66, was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 1992, and to the Iowa Senate in 2008. She is running for re-election in Iowa Senate District 50, which encompasses the City of Dubuque.
Jochum said issues such as living wages, child care, affordable health care and education have become more pronounced during the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This pandemic has exposed so many flaws and shortcomings in our worker safety net in our state and our nation,” she said. “Those are the issues the next legislative body will have to deal with.”
Jochum said if there is a silver lining to the pandemic, it’s that the disease outbreak has exposed shortfalls and given lawmakers an opportunity to address them.
“We need to get a solid public health plan in place and we have to look at unemployment compensation — we have not modernized that system,” she said. “This will not be the last pandemic and we cannot be short-changed.”
A political organizer on local, state and federal levels, Jochum entered state government when her ex-husband, then-Iowa Rep. Tom Jochum, retired and vacated his seat in 1992.
“He called me and asked me to run,” she said. “Many people encouraged me to run, and I had to be asked more than once.”
By 2008, Jochum had served 16 years in the Statehouse and was prepared to step away.
Then, retiring state Sen. Mike Connolly asked her to run for the seat he was vacating. She won that election, and by 2013 had been elected president of the Iowa Senate by her colleagues.
“It was a great honor,” she said. “I served as president for four years, until we lost control of the Senate. I tried to be very fair and to get all of the voices heard on the Senate floor.”
She lists legislation related to flood mitigation, ethanol production, wind energy and services for people with mental illness and people with disabilities among her accomplishments.
“I was influenced by the Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr. and the women’s movement,” she said. “I always believed in civil rights and human rights.”
Those concepts might have seemed abstract, Jochum said, but then her daughter, Sarah, brought them into focus.
Jochum’s daughter, Sarah, was born with a rare chromosomal disorder that resulted in intellectual disabilities.
“Sarah taught me about unconditional love and opened my eyes in new ways,” Jochum said. “I saw how important it is to stand up for people who are different.”
Sarah died in 2018. She was 41.
Jochum said she vowed to continue public service in the wake of her daughter’s death.
“The work isn’t done,” she said. “I still have the desire, the energy and the passion to keep being the voice for those who don’t have a voice. I will never give up being a voice for people who don’t have one.”