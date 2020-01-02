The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Derek A. Landers, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted James R. Morgan, 47, of 611 University Ave., No. 4, at that residence.
- Jason F. Specht, 44, of 2894 Jackson St., was arrested at about 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Jackson Street on charges of domestic assault with injury, domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, interference with official acts, public intoxication and two counts of harassment of public employees. Court documents state that Specht assaulted Tami M. Paisley, 42, of 2300 Jackson St., at her residence.