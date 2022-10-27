The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Allyson N. Snook, 24, of Edgewood, Iowa, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging one count each of second-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, identity theft, possession of burglar’s tools and failure to appear in court and three counts of third-degree burglary.
Dominique L. Grayson, 36, of 2610 Central Ave., was arrested at 2:57 a.m. Wednesday in the area of West Third and Main streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine and introduction of intoxicants into a correctional institution, as well as warrants charging two counts of failure to appear in court.
Kortney M. Wood, 24, of 1492 Locust St., was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday at her residence on charges of driving while barred and two counts of child endangerment.
Rene K. Atkins, 61, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Stafford Street on charges of domestic assault, criminal trespass and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Rene Atkins assaulted Keith M. Atkins, 52, no permanent address.
Brandon P. Birch, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order with Ann M. Martin, 40, no permanent address.
Sonic, 2560 Dodge St., reported a case of embezzlement resulting in the theft of $3,553 between Sept. 19 and Tuesday at the restaurant.