Tri-state shoppers, many still burning residual energy from Thursday's turkey and mashed potatoes, are out in force today in pursuit of holiday savings.
Today is "Black Friday," an apocalyptic, post-Thanksgiving retail extravaganza. Businesses throughout the community opened their doors early this morning -- or even late last night -- to shoppers eager to save more than a few bucks.
Those brave enough to venture out will observe endless lines, hands carrying four bags at once and parking lots filled with people trying to stuff 70-inch televisions into sedans.
For some, Black Friday is a terrifying riot of merciless shoppers ditching their morality and decency for a shot at a good deal.
For others, it's a great time.
"I love the hustle and bustle of everything," said Platteville, Wis., resident June Landon. "You know there is a great deal out there, and you just hope that you'll get it. It's fun."
For many, the ode to consumerism has become a holiday in itself. The relaxation and bonding inherent to Thanksgiving is followed up by a very early morning.
For Laura Derga, of Farley, Iowa, Black Friday is an all-day event, starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at dinner time.
It's a busy day of shopping, and Derga said she enjoys it immensely.
"I think everyone is in good spirits, and there's just an energy that goes around," she said. "This is when I get a lot of my Christmas shopping done for my family."
Not everyone is enthusiastic about Black Friday, though.
Rhonda Moser, of Dubuque, didn't intend to partake in any of the deal hunting this year, but her niece asked her to join. So Moser headed out to the mall to see what she could find at Dick's Sporting Goods and Bath & Body Works.
Moser said she used to be an avid Black Friday shopper, but she isn't a fan of how hostile some people can become.
"Everyone just fights for a good deal," Moser said. "That's not something that I want to be a part of."
It's the long lines that traditionally have kept Galena, Ill., resident Judy Tippett away. She described herself as a former "hardcore" Black Friday participant, but the hours of waiting in queue to purchase an item wore her down.
"It's been a long time since I've been really into it," Moser said. "I just got sick of it."
Norm Leliefeld, of Dubuque, was the lucky winner in the Chocolate Rush promotion today at Kennedy Mall. He received a $500 gift certificate -- a windfall that surely will earn him a place in his wife's good graces.
"I'm going to spend it all on her," he joked.
Of course, she already has experienced a bit of holiday luck herself.
"She won the $500 J.C. Penney (gift card)," Norm Leliefeld said. "It was awesome."