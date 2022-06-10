5 p.m. The free summer music series kicks off with featured act the Avey Grouws Band at 6 p.m. This Billboard-charting group fuses blues, classic rock, country, R&B, funk and introspective balladry. The concert also will include a performance by the Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School band at 5 p.m. Food and beverage sales on site, and entertainment until 9 p.m.
Darlington Canoe Festival
Today through Sunday, various locations, Darlington, Wis.
Starting at 6 p.m. today, 8 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Tonight’s events include a car show and live music in Riverside Park. Saturday’s events include a run, baseball tournament, summer party, dance program, talent show and fireworks. Events on Sunday include an arts and crafts fair and a parade. More information: darlingtoncanoefest.com.
Rhubacue on the River
Saturday, downtown Manchester, Iowa
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities for the whole family, including bingo, face painting and other children’s activities, barbecue and, of course, rhubarb treats. The 5K and Mile Fun Run will start at 9 a.m. Admission: Free. Additional information: 563-927-4141.
Galena Pride Picnic
Saturday, Grant Park, 625 Park Avenue, Galena, Ill.
Noon to 5 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate Pride month at the second Galena Pride Picnic. The event is run and organized by volunteers and Galena Public Library District. Bring a picnic or check out local vendors and enjoy live music, drag storytime with Anna Mae, lawn games and more. Admission: Free. More information: 815-777-0200.
Music in the Gardens
Sunday, Packard Pavilion, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The Sunday night musical series has returned. This week’s performance is Fortunate Sons — Credence Clearwater Revival Tribute. Cost: Free, with donations accepted. Food and ice cream is available for purchase. More information: dubuqueartscouncil.com.
