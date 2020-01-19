Local company unveils 20-year-old cheddar
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A 42-pound block of the golden cheese is older than the traditional college freshman and worth enough to pay for a year of that student’s tuition at many a public university in Wisconsin.
A Mineral Point cheesemaker will release on Memorial Day weekend, for the second time ever, a 20-year cheddar that will retail for a suggested $209 per pound.
“It’s very smooth,” said Tony Hook, co-owner of Hook’s Cheese Co. “It’s almost milky. It’s so rich.”
Although the cheese will not be released until May 23, retailers already are taking pre-orders for the 500 pounds of the creamy, slightly crunchy cheddar that are available. It is expected to sell out within one week.
Area homeless shelters bursting at seams
A recent federal study suggests homelessness is on the decline in most U.S. states, including Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
However, the circumstances at local homeless shelters paint a far different picture.
Dubuque Rescue Mission, a men’s homeless shelter at 398 Main St., has 32 beds. Executive Director Rick Mihm said it is rare for even a single bed to go unused for a night.
An additional 20 beds in the mission’s transition housing program are equally in demand.
The strong demand for assistance exists in sharp contrast to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The report acknowledged an overall 2.7% increase in national homelessness, based on data collected nationwide on a single night in January. However, 29 states and Washington, D.C., observed year-over-year declines.
Sports betting takes off at Dubuque facilities
Bettors collectively wagered $9.5 million at Dubuque’s two sportsbooks in 2019, raising expectations for what could lie ahead as legalized sports betting enters its first full year.
FanDuel Sportsbook, located within Diamond Jo Casino, reported a total handle — or amount wagered — of $4.81 million in 2019, earning just over half the Dubuque market share. Meanwhile, the sportsbook in Q Casino and Hotel had a handle of $4.69 million.
These wagering totals represent roughly one-third of a calendar year. Q Sportsbook opened Aug. 27 and FanDuel Sportsbook launched on the first day of September.
Wagering activity has increased substantially each month since the two Dubuque facilities opened.
In September, the two Dubuque sportsbooks collectively reported a handle of $1.55 million.
That figure has more than doubled since, reaching nearly $3.27 million in December.
Council member to push creation of code of ethics
A new Dubuque City Council member said he intends to push for new ethics rules in the wake of the public disclosure of confidential, closed-session information.
Ward 3 Council Member Danny Sprank told the Telegraph Herald that he intends to urge colleagues to adopt a code of ethics modeled after those required of state and federal lawmakers.
While each council member takes the same oath of office, pledging to discharge the duties of the office as required by law, a code of ethics would establish a clear set of expectations “and reminders and framework” when it comes to conducting city business, said Sprank, who joined the council in November.
The Iowa Senate Code of Ethics, which Sprank said he intends to use as a model, bars members from using or disclosing confidential information “in order to further the senator’s own economic or other interests or those of any other person.” The Iowa House of Representatives has a nearly identical prohibition.
“Our actions have ramifications, and we have to play by a set of rules that we all agree to,” Sprank said.
City Council members are scheduled to meet Jan. 26 for a special “governance” work session facilitated by consultant Lyle Sumek, of Sumek Associates.
Sprank said he intends to bring up the topic of adopting a code of ethics for council members during the work session.
Local luncheon focuses on business opportunities
Area business leaders on Thursday discussed the vast challenges and abundant opportunities that lie ahead in 2020.
The predictions were delivered during the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Forecast Luncheon at Grand River Center. The event drew a record 435 people.
While the outlook for 2020 includes both good and bad news, chamber board of directors Chairman Brian Schatz struck a positive tone as he addressed the crowd.
“There’s a lot of business strength and intelligence and health in this room,” he said. “Let’s pull for each other, let’s root for the future, let’s root for the home team, and let’s have a great 2020.”