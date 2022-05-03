A story about the suicide of Sarah Shulze, a runner on the University of Wisconsin’s track and cross country teams, was the most-read article on the Telegraph Herald website in April.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on TelegaphHerald.com for the month:

1.) Wisconsin cross country, track runner commits suicide

2.) Former Dubuque police chief dies at 55, remembered for serving community, entertaining family

3.) $80 million expansion at Field of Dreams to include ballfields, hotel, fieldhouse, amphitheater

4.) Authorities ID man killed by train in Dubuque

5.) Staff member dies in accident at Dubuque school

6.) Cascade resident wins $1 million jackpot playing cards in Vegas

7.) Dubuque company plans $2.5 million expansion, 10 new jobs

8.) Dubuque vet pleads guilty in fake dog prescription scheme

9.) Major housing development planned off NW Arterial in Dubuque

10.) Country star tours Dubuque Deere plant before concert

