BERNARD, Iowa – Three people were injured in an early morning fire that struck a Dubuque County bar and restaurant, as well as apartments located on the second floor.
Bernard firefighters responded at 12:52 a.m. today to a structure fire in the building that houses Painted Horse Saloon and second-floor apartments at 268 Jess St. in Bernard, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
An adult and two children were trapped on the second floor of the building and were rescued through a second-floor window.
“The three occupants suffered from minor smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene,” according to a press release.
Residents at a nearby home at 519 Leffler St. also were forced to evacuate when smoke from the fire started filling their home, the release states. It states that the fire appears to have originated from a utility closet.
The total damage to 268 Jess St. is estimated at $150,000.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced residents, according to the release.
Fire departments from Cascade, Centralia-Peosta, Epworth, Farley, Key West and La Motte provided mutual aid.