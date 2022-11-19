Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Andrew J. Luensmann
EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at his residence earlier this year.
Andrew J. Luensmann, 28, of Epworth, was arrested Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents state that the woman reported this summer that she was sexually assaulted by Luensmann at his residence. The two had met through Facebook.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The woman went to a hospital, where a sexual assault kit was completed. Authorities obtained a search warrant for Luensmann’s residence and DNA. A request to interview Luensmann was denied.
The warrant for Luensmann’s arrest was issued on Tuesday.
