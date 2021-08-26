A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to probation for prostitution.
Krista L. Hemple-Anderson, 55, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to three counts of prostitution.
Court documents state that Hemple-Anderson "did offer for sale services as a partner in a sex act" several times from Sept. 18 to 24 and collected $1,500 to $10,000 in the process.
Charges of second-degree theft and dependent adult abuse were dismissed as part of Hemple-Anderson's plea deal. In that case, Hemple-Anderson was accused of stealing from Richard N. Hoffmann, 87, between Sept. 18 and 24, court documents state.
Hoffmann, who has several chronic medical conditions, moved in with Hemple-Anderson after he was discharged from a Platteville, Wis., medical facility on Sept. 18.
Police were alerted to a "number of suspicious transactions" on Hoffmann's savings account and credit cards, totaling $3,030, documents state. Hemple-Anderson told officers the money was taken out with Hoffmann's permission and were "gifts and loans" to her.
Hoffmann claimed "Hemple-Anderson had deprived him of his oxygen and medications," which "kept him disoriented and unaware of what she was doing with his money," documents state.
An unrelated charge of unauthorized use of a credit card of more than $1,500 also was dismissed as part of the plea deal.