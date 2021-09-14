Dubuque Community Schools leaders are assessing next steps after a federal judge halted enforcement of an Iowa law that barred school boards from mandating masks.
“We want you to know that we have seen this,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said at a school board meeting on Monday. “We do want you to know this is out there, and we will be putting a process in motion and keeping you all informed.”
The board met just hours after the news broke that a federal judge temporarily ordered the state to stop enforcing the law banning school boards from requiring masks, ruling that the law increases the risk children with health conditions have of getting COVID-19.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds already has said the state plans to appeal the decision.
Rheingans told board members that, following Monday’s meeting, he planned to read the case, talk with the district’s attorneys and meet with the leaders of other large school districts to come up with a process to decide whether or not to require masks, who would be responsible for such a decision and other aspects of the issue.
He noted that board members would not make a decision on Monday because the ruling was released shortly before the meeting and there had not been enough time to notify the public. He noted that a separate court ruling just days earlier left the law in place.
“The last thing I want to do to you all and your kids is to be back and forth, so we will be doing our due diligence and our research … and then putting out a process moving forward,” Rheingans said.
During the meeting, board members also heard from parents both in support of and opposed to a masking requirement. One mother urged district leaders to require masks, citing concerns about long-term effects of COVID-19. Another spoke against a mask mandate, noting concerns about student mental health.
School Board Member Tom Barton said the district should have a systemic approach to addressing the ruling so officials don’t make a knee-jerk decision that creates inconsistency for students.
“At some point, I would trust that our district leadership, like any other issue that would come before us, district leadership, paid staff who spend 40, 50, 60 hours a week doing nothing but being experts on how to serve kids’ needs would have a clear recommendation on this,” he said.
School Board President Tami Ryan said district leaders now will be gathering information.
“I think we will wait and hear,” she said. “We’ll get more information (today) and debate whether or not and how we go forward at this point.”