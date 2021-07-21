BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue officials aim to address citizen concerns regarding fireworks by limiting the window of time during which they can be fired.
City Council members this week directed city staff to draft an ordinance limiting the use of fireworks in the city from 10 days to two.
Under the current city code, fireworks can be shot off in the city from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 28 to July 7. That window of time is extended to 11 p.m. on the day of the city’s Heritage Days fireworks display, which varies each year.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said that each year, the city receives complaints about fireworks.
“It seems like it’s the people that either light them off past the (permitted) time frame or light up the big booms and the shocking fireworks (that draw the complaints),” she told the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday.
The problem came to a head earlier this month when the city received a letter from Bellevue residents Stormy and Jerry Eglseder.
The couple shared their frustrations about a neighbor who shot off fireworks consistently during the day and at night, scattering debris on the Eglseders’ lawn and frightening their dog. They also noted that the noise from fireworks can have a traumatic effect on local veterans.
“Fireworks in our city should be left up to the professionals, not just any person that enjoys seeing and hearing things go up in flames and making loud noises,” the Eglesders wrote. “You all need to revisit this decision and be considerate of pets, vets and homeowners.”
After some discussion during this week’s meeting, council members asked Skrivseth to draft an ordinance that would allow Bellevue citizens to shoot off fireworks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the day of the Heritage Days fireworks display and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July. If the Heritage Days display falls on July 4, that would be the only permitted day to shoot fireworks that year.
Police Chief Dennis Schroeder supported the council’s decision to shorten the window to two days.
“I like fireworks, and I shot a few in my day … but there’s a lot of other people that don’t like them,” he said.
Council Member Tim Roth called the change “a step in the right direction.”
He said a compromise is necessary, referring to citizen concerns about snowmobiles within city limits years ago.
“We had some major complaints about the snowmobiles, and we compromised with the snowmobile people, and I think it’s been great for the last three or four years,” he said. “Hopefully, this’ll work too.”
Council members will have the first reading of the ordinance at their next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 23. Skrivseth said she assumes the council will pass it in three readings at the next three council meetings.
“That gives people time to speak out,” she said.