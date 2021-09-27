Sorry, an error occurred.
A Dubuque nonprofit serving women and children who are homeless has received a grant to help pay for children’s supplies.
Opening Doors received the $5,000 grant from Variety — the Children’s Charity, a press release states.
Funds will help pay for children’s clothes and shoes, baby needs, medication and other items at the Teresa Shelter.