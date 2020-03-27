NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Even in the midst of a global pandemic, there is an enduring sense of routine for farmers in the tri-state area.
Craig Recker, president of the Dubuque County Farm Bureau, is spending his days tending to cattle and gearing up for the planting season at his New Vienna farm.
He said it is always important to remind area residents about the important work conducted by farmers. And National Agriculture Week, which will continue through Saturday, is an ideal time to spread that message.
“In these small towns, people are aware of what we do,” Recker said. “In some of the larger areas, though, in Dubuque or Iowa City or Chicago, people have no clue what is going on out here in these rural areas anymore.”
Recker’s sentiment is one that echoes with farmers throughout the tri-state region.
Larry Jerrett, who farms near Lancaster, Wis., said it is critical to remind area residents how farmers impact their lives.
“It is important for people to know where their meals are coming from,” said Jerrett. “Ag is a significant part of the economy. This week allows us to remind people that we have farmers out here on the ground and, without them, people might go hungry.”
Given its proximity to the start of planting season, National Ag Week often presents a time to anticipate what lies ahead for farmers in the spring.
Jerrett noted that topsoil moisture already is high and the expectation of more rain in the near future could delay farmers’ plans to get out in the fields.
“I don’t have a crystal ball, of course, but I can say things are starting out a little bit wet coming into the spring,” he said.
Meanwhile, broader transformations across the farming industry have altered the size and scope of farming operations nationwide.
Recker explained that slimmer profit margins have ushered in an era of farming where survival is challenging and economies of scale are essential.
“If you are farming, you are managing more money and more products,” he said. “You’re raising more cattle and farming more acres and you are trying to do all of that in a sustainable way.”
Recker acknowledged that it’s impossible to approach a new year of farming without acknowledging the elephant in the room.
Parts of the industry already have observed a short-term spike in demand, but the long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 virus are not fully understood.
“There’s been phenomenal demand for beef and pork and dairy. Everybody has been stocking up and filling their freezers,” Recker said. “But we don’t know what will happen in the long term. People are losing their jobs. Will they have the money to buy a steak or a pork chop?”