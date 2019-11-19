Counties would be allowed to collect registration fees on animal-drawn vehicles under a bill proposed by two southwest Wisconsin lawmakers.

The legislation, sponsored by Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, would permit counties to charge up to $100 annually.

The county would be required to pay 50% of the fee to the township in which the vehicle is kept. The revenue only could be used for transportation-related projects.

Members of the Amish community that rely upon animal modes of transport live and work within the lawmakers’ districts.

