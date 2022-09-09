FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members recently unanimously supported a $12 million bond that will help furnish an addition to the vocational building and a kitchen renovation project.
The board held a public hearing on a proposal to issue the school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds. In November, voters in the district supported adoption of a revenue purpose statement for funds the district will receive from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund, giving the board the go-ahead to move forward with the issuance.
The bonds would be used to pay for an expansion of Western Dubuque High School’s vocational building that would double the size of the structure, as well as a project to update the school’s kitchen and create one large cafeteria.
According to supporting documents, any opponents of the measure can file a petition on the proposed bond issuance.
“In the event a petition containing the required number of valid signatures is filed with the secretary of the board on or before close of business on Sept. 12, 2022, the president shall call a meeting of the board to consider withdrawing the proposed bond issuance, or directing that the question of the proposed bond issuance be submitted to the qualified electors of the school district,” documents state.
Mark Frasher, district business manager, said officials hope to have details of the project finalized and in front of the board in October. If approved, bids for the project could go out as soon as early November.
The board also approved a professional services contract for the Western Dubuque High School track and field improvements, which would include new synthetic turf in place of the existing natural grass, as well as removing the existing track surface and replacing it with a new all-weather surface, placing a high jump with the D-area of the track and relocating the long jump runways and pits outside of the track.
Under the agreement with architecture and engineering firm ISG, site investigation, detailed design and construction documents and bidding and construction administration will be covered for $24,300. Construction staking would be covered in a separate contract.
