FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members recently unanimously supported a $12 million bond that will help furnish an addition to the vocational building and a kitchen renovation project.

The board held a public hearing on a proposal to issue the school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds. In November, voters in the district supported adoption of a revenue purpose statement for funds the district will receive from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund, giving the board the go-ahead to move forward with the issuance.

