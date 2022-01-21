December sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
Ashley L. Croft, 29; domestic assault; June 9; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
Alex V. Dinh, 42; assault; Sept. 10, 2020; $105 fine.
Jessica L. Erickson, 41; domestic assault; Oct. 17, 2020; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, one year of probation, $430 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
Michael J. Fondell Jr., 58; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 11; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
Marjorie L. Gassman, 55; assault; Aug. 24; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
Douglas J. Gaul, 22; assault; Aug. 28; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
Bilton Jibas, 33; domestic assault and interference with official acts causing bodily injury; Nov. 20; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, $430 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
Nicholas J. Jones, 30; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 23; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Emilson A. Kerlong, 31; forgery; June 28, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Dorion Morrissette, 34; third-degree theft; July 6; 360-day jail sentence, with 330 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Nicholas M. Ostrander, 32; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; five years suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation, one year at a residential facility and DNA requirement.
Danielle J. Ritchie, 35; forgery; June 24; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Danielle J. Ritchie, 35; assault on persons in certain occupations and violation of probation; Nov. 22, 2020, and Dec. 10; 60-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
Daniel A. Rodgers, 32; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; June 25; 15-year suspended prison sentence, one year in a residential facility, DNA requirement and five years of probation.
Tod D. Rothenberger, 44; domestic assault; Aug. 14; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
Andrew J. Schlegel Sr., 59; third-degree theft; March 25; 90-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.