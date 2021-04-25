Fresh from writing and starring in the festival’s award-winning short film, Ayinde Howell shared the plot of his next path in filmmaking.
“I’m taking the core concept of the short and expanding that into a larger format,” Howell said today, during the final day of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. “This (festival) is what it’s about – it’s fun to be able to show your works and a big part of this industry is meeting people.”
“Augustus,” an 18-minute film about a runaway slave, won “Best Short 1” honors at the film festival. On the event’s final day, Howell spoke about his career’s journey during an intimate event hosted by festival volunteer John Donovan.
“Everybody in my family cooks – that’s just what I know how to do,” he said.
A former vegan restaurant owner, Howell has served as an executive chef in New York and Los Angeles and authored cook books. His creativity then took him on stage and in front of a camera.
“I went to acting school while I was an executive chef,” he said. “I moved to Los Angeles, and that’s when I got on the path to being a professional artist.”
Howell still cooks – his website ieatgrass.com specializes in vegan fare, but acting and writing has moved to the forefront.
“You have to learn to fit into the roles that are available,” he said. “You have to take the ideas of these characters and make them tangible.
Howell has appeared in the TV series “This is Us” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” while continuing to write and looking to expand his scope in films.
“I definitely want to fully transition into producing and directing,” he said. “I have these projects I want to get fulfilled.”
The Dubuque festival returned to an in-person format this year, after operating as a virtual event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is the first in-person festival we’ve been to (with ‘Augustus’),” Howell said.
This year’s festival screened all the accepted films from 2020 and 2021, and expanded to eight days to accommodate the screening of the additional films.
Festival executive director Susan Gorrell said this year’s event exceeded her expectations.
“I thought, as long as we do it, and we have completed it, I would be happy with 50 people (attending),” she said. “But we had almost 200 filmmakers (attend). The overseas (filmmakers) couldn’t come because of COVID-19, but we had a lot of the domestic (filmmakers). We also had a lot of travelers. So, for me, it was a success.”
Festival organizers implemented safety procedures, including temperature checks and question-and-answer COVID-19 screenings for attendees.
“By putting the procedures and policies in place that we could, people were happy to be able to come out and do something,” Gorrell said. I didn’t like going to virtual (in 2000) – I don’t think anybody really did. So that’s why I thought it was so important that we do it in-person this year. If we hadn’t, that would have been a problem. When you go two years without something, it’s really hard (to resume). You have momentum and all of sudden, you stop.”