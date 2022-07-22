Kathy Hutton (right), site director at St. Stephen’s Food Bank, a branch of River Bend Food Bank, speaks with Jim Rolling during the 40th anniversary celebration for St. Stephen’s at Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque on Thursday.
Kathy Hutton (center), site director at St. Stephen's Food Bank, a branch of River Bend Food Bank, speaks with Sharon Bertram, with River Bend Food Bank, and Michael Sigwalt, with Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry, during the 40th anniversary celebration for St. Stephen's at Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque on Thursday.
Leah Rose (left) and Katie Greer, both with River Bend Food Bank, talk during the 40th anniversary celebration for St. Stephen's Food Bank, a branch of River Bend Food Bank, at Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque on Thursday.
Over the past 40 years, Dubuque’s St. Stephen’s Food Bank has gone from operating out of the local rescue mission to distributing more than 2 million pounds of food last year.
More than 75 people — including staff, volunteers and community leaders — turned out to an open house to mark the organization’s 40th year on Thursday at Convivium Urban Farmstead. The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce presented the food bank with a plaque for its service to the community during the event.
“It’s so humbling to think my dad co-founded this 40 years ago,” said Jim Rolling, son of St. Stephen’s co-founder Jack Rolling. “We have been nothing but blessed on this whole adventure.”
Now a branch of Davenport, Iowa’s River Bend Food Bank, St. Stephen’s was founded in 1982 by Jack Rolling, who died in 2014, and Steve Jacobs, both of Dubuque.
Jack Rolling had been in Yuma, Ariz., and witnessed the opening of a food pantry at a church.
“It sounded like such a good idea that I decided to come back (to Dubuque) and start one,” he said in a 2012 interview that was shown during Thursday’s program.
Teaming up with the Dubuque Rescue Mission, St. Stephen’s opened in a small part of the mission’s space, offering food to anybody who needed it.
The current Dubuque facility is 6,000 square feet and serves Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois, reaching more than 100 pantries that otherwise might struggle to fill their shelves or find food for their meal programs.
“St. Stephen’s provides about 2 million meals a year,” said Liz Dierolf, River Bend Food Bank’s director of marketing and communications. “That’s about 10% of the total number of meals River Bend provides annually in our 23-county service area.”
St. Stephen’s has partnered with River Bend for more than three decades. In 2018, St. Stephen’s leaders opted to merge with and officially become a branch of River Bend.
“A food bank is like a warehouse, with lots of space to store food,” Dierolf said. “We rescue food from grocers and distributors who may have food that is damaged but perfectly edible or from businesses who do food drives.”
A food bank then distributes food to partner agencies, which may include pantries, shelters and other community meal sites.
Dubuque’s St. Luke’s Methodist Church depends on St. Stephen’s for its weekly Food for the Soul program, which provides free community meals.
“(St. Stephen’s) is critical to our program,” co-coordinator Mary Purdy said. “We wouldn’t have the resources to do it otherwise.”
Matt Crow and his wife, Jennifer, of Dubuque, have been volunteering at Food for the Soul for more than eight years.
“We get 95% of the food we serve weekly from St. Stephen’s,” Crow said.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh acknowledged the number of volunteers in the room during his remarks.
“I look around this room and see a lot of people that I know,” he said. “And I know you because you volunteer everywhere. We have a community that, when we see a need, we come together and make sure that need is met.”
St. Stephen’s co-founder Steve Jacobs echoed Cavanagh’s praise of volunteers.
“I’ve been involved with nonprofits for 50 years,” he said. “One of the things that I found to be true in all cases is the deep commitment of key people in those institutions. Many of them had a deep commitment to their faith, and that was wonderful to see.”
Executive director Kathy Hutton has been with St. Stephen’s since 2010.
“When I first started, we were right at about a million pounds of food a year,” she said. “As of last year, we distributed 2.3 million pounds of food.”
Forty percent of that distribution goes to programs administered by St. Stephen’s, including backpacks of food for local students, mobile pantries, school pantries and the hospital pantry at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Jacobs said that while society is divided on many fronts, keeping people fed is not one of them.
“There’s not a whole lot of people who oppose getting food to the table,” he said. “But it’s still a challenge. I’m reminded of one of Mother Teresa’s famous quotes, and it will always be my favorite: ‘Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love.’”
