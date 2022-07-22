Over the past 40 years, Dubuque’s St. Stephen’s Food Bank has gone from operating out of the local rescue mission to distributing more than 2 million pounds of food last year.

More than 75 people — including staff, volunteers and community leaders — turned out to an open house to mark the organization’s 40th year on Thursday at Convivium Urban Farmstead. The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce presented the food bank with a plaque for its service to the community during the event.

