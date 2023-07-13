MANCHESTER, Iowa — The City of Manchester code addressing “potentially dangerous dogs” will be amended, but prior to that happening, the City Council is seeking more clarity from the city attorney.
Under the previous ordinance, the city manager had the authority to declare a dog “potentially vicious,” and, any resident wishing to appeal that decision would be directed back to the city manager, creating an obvious conflict.
City Manager Tim Vick has asked the council to designate the police chief, or someone of the police chief’s choosing, to make the declaration, the first step in the process. An appeal would then be sent to a “quasi-judicial” hearing with the city manager, who would make the final decision.
Vick noted that in the past 10 years, he believes there have only been two appeals.
While appeals may be rare, Police Chief Jim Hauschild said his department responding to dog bite incidents is not, with officers taking two to three calls per month so far this year.
For a dog to be declared potentially vicious, the city would need to receive a written complaint, have a dog bite report on file, have actions of the dog be witnessed by a law enforcement officer or “other substantial evidence.”
City Attorney Jim Peters said potentially vicious dogs need to be restrained while vicious dogs need to be removed.
A dog declared potentially dangerous must at all times be kept indoors or secured in a fenced in yard “into which children cannot trespass.” If off the owner’s premises, they must be leashed, under the control of a responsible adult and humanely muzzled.
When a dog is declared vicious, Hauschild said it’s often the case the owner will have it relocated before the department is even finished filing the paperwork.
“We’ve never forcefully removed a dog that I know of,” Hauschild said.
Within the ordinance, the penalty section is fairly vague, leading Council Member Mary Ann Poynor to ask why there isn’t specific language within the revised text laying out the exact consequences for violations.
“I feel it’s only fair for the owner that if they’re at this point, to know what the next step (the city will take is),” Poynor said.
Peters said the penalty section was left intentionally imprecise in order to give the city some leeway in its judgment — for instance, if a dog was classified as potentially vicious and accidentally got out, that would warrant a different response versus a negligent owner who was still letting their dog run at large.
Peters also told the council of a case in which he defended a dog owner, whose small dog escaped and nipped the heels of a few people walking past their house. In that municipality, the penalty laid out in the code section was euthanasia and did not offer an alternative.
“So we had to find a way to get them not to prosecute because no one, including the city, wanted to kill a dog over that,” Peters said. “So I’m not sure you want a lot of detail, because the distinctions can be hard.”
However, Mayor Connie Behnken agreed with Poynor’s sentiment, noting that after several recent incidents, residents are looking for more specific answers on exactly how these issues will be resolved.
Council Member Dean Sherman said he could see these often delicate situations become even more difficult if the code lays out steps too specifically, taking away any flexibility the police department or city administration has.
Peters said he would present the council with a paragraph that lays out what penalties could be included for violations, which would still give the city some latitude, at the next meeting for consideration.