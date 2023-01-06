The filing deadline has passed for Wisconsin’s April 4 election, and many races in southwest Wisconsin will feature candidates running unopposed.
However, there will also be a primary election Feb. 21 in Grant County to determine the top two candidates for Grant County Circuit Court judge Branch 1. The candidates are Jennifer Day, Jeffrey Erickson and Lisa Riniker.
Following is a list of those who have filed for local government and school board seats, with indications of incumbent status for schools and municipalities in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area.
Cities
Benton Village Board
Open seats: 5 — Four trustee spots — three three-year terms and one one-year term — and the village president
Trustee candidates:
- Ken Farrey (i)
- Jill Knight (i)
- David Ralph (i)
- Cal Robbins (i)
- Joe Slater
Village president: Scott Cruse (i)
Cassville Village Board
Open seats: 4 — Three trustees and the village president
Trustee candidates:
- Don Harbaugh
- George Mickelson
- Sue Munro
- Isaac Okey
- Robert Vogt Jr. (i)
Incumbent John Lau is not running for re-election, while Jared Kasten is running for village president.
Village president candidates:
- Jared Kasten (current trustee)
- Karl Keicher
Cuba City Common Council
Open Seats: 4 — One each in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4
Candidates:
- District 1 — Steve Tranel (i)
- District 2 — Betty Loeffelholz (i)
- District 3 — Nathan Moris (i)
- District 4 — Tim Hazen (i)
Darlington City Council
Open seats: 3 — One each in Districts 1, 2 and 3
Candidates:
- District 1 — Cynthia Corley (i)
- District 2 — David Roelli (i)
- District 3 — John Sonsalla
District 3 Council Member Erin Gallagher is not running for re-election.
Fennimore City Council
Open seats: 4 — One each in wards 1, 2, 3 and 4
Candidates:
- Ward 1: Jeff Hagen (i)
- Ward 2: David Streif (i)
- Ward 3: Jessie Strack (i)
- Ward 4: Adam Day (i)
Hazel Green Board of Trustees
Open seats: 4 — Three trustees and the village president
Trustee candidates:
- Scot Leifker
- Mark Redfearn (i)
- Rob Schmidt (i)
- Bill Wiegman (i)
Village president candidate:
- Doug Kruser (current trustee)
Lancaster Common Council
Open seats: 4 — Two at-large alderperson seats, a District 2 seat and a District 4 seat
Candidates:
- At-large — Kaden Crapp and Kate Reuter
- District 2, in which filing closes 5 p.m. today — Shayne LaBudda (current at-large member)
- District 6 — No candidates filed
At-large Council Member Joel Ingebritsen, District 2 Council Member Bob Schmidt and District 4 Council Member Sara Burks did not file for re-election.
Platteville Common Council
Open seats: 2 — One at-large and one for District 2
- At-large — Kathy Kopp (i)
- District 2 — Barb Daus (current council president and District 3 council member, who now lives in District 2 because of redistricting)
Incumbent District 2 Council Member Eileen Nickels is not running for re-election.
Shullsburg Common Council
Open seats: 2 — Both at-large seats
At-large candidates:
- Daniel Morrissey
- Cheryl Mulcahy (i)
Incumbent Amy Charles is not running for re-election.
School districts
Benton School District
Open seats: 2 — Both at-large seats
Candidates:
- Megan Flatley
- Brian Korleski (i)
- Jeff Richardson
Incumbent Bob Knight is not running for re-election.
Cassville School Board
Open seats: 2 — One each in Areas D and E
Candidates:
- Area D — Lynn Kirschbaum (i)
- Area E — No candidates filed.
Area E Board Member Duane Kartman is not running for re-election.
Cuba City School Board
Open seats: 2
Candidates:
- Brad Collins (i)
- Megan Hinderman (i)
- Lisa Mueller
Darlington School Board
Open seats: 4
Candidates:
- Matt Crist (i)
- Joe Schilling (i)
- Jeff Stauffacher (i)
- Nicholas Zuberbuhler (i)
Fennimore School Board
Open seats: 3 — One each in areas 4, 5 and 6
Candidates:
- Area 4 — Sheila Ruchti (i)
- Area 5 — Herman Maier (i)
- Area 6 — Matthew Rutkowski
Area 6 Board Member Diane Helms is not running for re-election.
Lancaster School Board
Open seats: 3 — One each in Areas 1, 3 and 4
Candidates:
- Area 1 — Dean Noethe (i)
- Area 3 — No candidates file
- Area 4 — Tanya Moore (i)
Area 3 Board Member Ned Huebner is not running for re-election.
Platteville School Board
Open seats: 4 — Three three-year terms and one one-year term
Candidates:
- Josh Grabandt (i)
- Joey Larson
- Steve Obershaw (i)
- Ashley Oyen
- Curt Timlin (i)
- Matt Zielinski (i)
Potosi School Board
Open seats: 2
Candidates:
- Ben Gavinski (i)
- Connie Haberkorn
- Karla Recker
- Ray Schink
Board Member Missy Kliebenstein is not running for re-election.
Shullsburg School Board
Open seats: 2
Candidates:
- Lauren Ray
- Chad Teasdale (i)
Board Member Jacinda Gunnell is not running for re-election.
Southwestern School Board
Open seats: 3 — One each in areas 2 and 3 and an at-large seat
Candidates:
- Area 2 — Steven Hoppman (i)
- Area 3 — John Klein
- At-large — Anne Redfearn (i)
Area 3 Board Member Brian Splinter is not running for re-election.
