The filing deadline has passed for Wisconsin’s April 4 election, and many races in southwest Wisconsin will feature candidates running unopposed.

However, there will also be a primary election Feb. 21 in Grant County to determine the top two candidates for Grant County Circuit Court judge Branch 1. The candidates are Jennifer Day, Jeffrey Erickson and Lisa Riniker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.