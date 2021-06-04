CENTER JUNCTION, Iowa — Jones County Conservation will hold a ceremony marking the opening of a “story walk” at Central Park.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the park in Center Junction.
Activity stations with educational themes, crafts and games, as well as live music and a food stand will follow from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. around Central Park Lake.
Free books will be provided by Chronicle Books, Every Child Reads-Jones County and Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Loaner rods and reels, tackle and bait will be available to borrow at Central Park Nature Center for families wanting to try fishing during the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Free Fishing Weekend.
Visit jonescountyiowa.gov/conservation for more information.