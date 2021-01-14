PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville police said two brothers were found dead in their homes Monday night, but authorities believe the deaths are coincidental and report that there is no evidence of foul play.
Daniel Ruud was 40 years old, while Jason Ruud was 37, according to a press release.
It states that police responded to both men’s residences on Monday night to perform welfare checks at the request of a family member. Both men were found dead.
Autopsies were performed Tuesday, and final results are pending until toxicology reports are received, the release states.
“Initial indications have revealed both individuals had unique medical issues which may have contributed to or caused their deaths,” police reported.
The department added, “Although these individuals were related and the timing of their deaths is very coincidental, their deaths do not at this time appear to be the result of foul play.”
The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.