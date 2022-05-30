With a long mallet in hand, Molly Swanson, 11, drew back, whacked the wooden ball and watched it tumble toward the metal hoop, stopping just short of passing through.
She had never played croquet before, and her first attempt on Sunday proved challenging.
“It’s hard,” Molly said. “I don’t really know how much I should hit it.”
Swanson was one of many who spent their Sunday afternoon trying croquet and other outdoor games in the yard of the Mathias Ham Historic Site.
Attendees not trying to knock wooden balls into “wickets” could instead be found attempting a game of graces, where one person with a pair of sticks flings a hoop at another trying to catch it with their own pair.
Throughout the summer, the Mathias Ham Historic Site hosts a number of antique games at the property, offering families the opportunity to learn some of the pastimes that residents of the Mathias Ham House might have played.
On June 12, the game of badminton will be taught to attendees.
Along with the games, people were also invited to tour the Ham House, listening to stories of its history by guides dressed in period-appropriate dresses.
Pat Mauritz, a volunteer at the historic site who taught the games to attendees on Sunday, said the event is seen as a way to offer families something to do to kick off the summer.
“A lot of people have never played these games before, so it’s a learning experience for everyone,” Mauritz said. “It’s just a nice thing that people can do while they visit the Ham House, and we’ll have different games next month.”
Julie Swanson, Molly’s mother, brings her family to Dubuque from their home near DeWitt, Iowa, about twice per year, typically when they go camping in the summer.
For her, events like the one held at the Mathias Ham Historic Site on Sunday are perfect for exposing kids to unique parts of history.
“I like getting out having the kids try older things,” Julie said. “It’s really nice that these kinds of things are happening right now.”
