The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kiara S. Bozeman-Johnson, 20, of 2431 Jackson St., was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Thursday at her residence on a warrant charging first-degree burglary.
- Ashley M. Esche, 32, of 791 Glen Oak St., was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a warrant charging second-degree harassment.
- Jazmyne N. Shird, 22, of 3425 Dove St., was arrested at about 4 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a warrant charging first-degree theft, driving under suspension, improper use of registration and registration violation. Court documents state that Shird had been operating a vehicle that had been stolen Dec. 27 from McGrath Auto, 2075 Holliday Drive.
- Samantha L. Peterson, 30, of 5447 Olde Massey Road, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Peterson assaulted her husband Charles Peterson. No age was listed for Charles Peterson.
Ciane C. Dominguez, 18, of 895 Lowell St., was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree burglary.