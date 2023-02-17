City of Dubuque officials have seen some early success in their effort to hire seasonal staff for this summer.
As of Wednesday, the city had received 182 applications for summer recreation positions and conducted 30 interviews. Of the applications submitted, 45 were for lifeguard positions, Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said. The city hopes to hire about 80 lifeguards this summer in order to open both of its pools.
So far, the number of applications is faring better than last year. By the end of January, the city had received 126 applications, while in 2022 the city had received only 51 applications by that time. In 2019 — prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — the city only had received 91 applications by the end of January, though a total of 450 applications were received by the end of June that year.
Kroger said that in 2022, the city didn’t receive 140 applications until the end of April.
“I would say it’s a more positive outlook for us right now than it was for us last year,” he said.
While the city has not yet made any official hires for the seasonal positions, Kroger said the increased interest will be needed if officials want to avert another summer with limited recreation options for residents.
The city has struggled to hire seasonal staff since the pandemic. A shortage of available lifeguards forced the city in 2021 to open Flora and Sutton Pools on a rotating schedule. That shortage continued into 2022, and Sutton Pool remained closed throughout the summer. Some recreational programming and operating hours for the Port of Dubuque Marina also were cut last year as a result of workforce shortages.
Dubuque City Council members last year named pool staffing a high priority. Since then, city staff have worked to increase public interest in seasonal positions.
“We’ve had two years without having both pools open,” Council Member Danny Sprank said. “This is an important amenity that people should have access to.”
The city hired 159 seasonal staff last year. Kroger said the city is aiming for 250 this year.
Kroger attributed the increased number of applications this year primarily to expanded marketing efforts and wage increases.
In May, council members increased hourly wages for lifeguards from $12.50 to $15, for pool managers from $18 to $20, and for playground and after-school programming staff from a minimum wage of $10.72 to $14. City Manager Mike Van Milligen later approved another pay increase to ensure all seasonal positions make at least $14.50 per hour.
Kroger said the influx of applications doesn’t guarantee the full return of the city pools and recreation programs this summer, but it is a promising start.
“We’re not thinking anything other than the pools are going to be open,” Kroger said. “We have to keep this momentum going.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he believes the city can hire enough staff to open both pools this year.
“We are working hard in trying to get these positions filled,” he said. “I think we need to see these efforts pay off.”
