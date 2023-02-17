City of Dubuque officials have seen some early success in their effort to hire seasonal staff for this summer.

As of Wednesday, the city had received 182 applications for summer recreation positions and conducted 30 interviews. Of the applications submitted, 45 were for lifeguard positions, Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said. The city hopes to hire about 80 lifeguards this summer in order to open both of its pools.

