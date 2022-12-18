Cries of joy and shouts of excitement greeted the sirens of a convoy of emergency vehicles today in Dubuque during an event that has become a holiday fixture for a local nonprofit.
“This is truly what Christmas is all about,” Vicki Leonard said.
Leonard is a retired member of the Dubuque area’s 911/emergency services community who has organized a Christmas event at Hills & Dales Residential Center for 24 years.
Residents of the center, part of a nonprofit organization offering residential and other services for individuals with disabilities, gathered outside the facility this afternoon to welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus as the festive pair arrived on a Dubuque Fire Department truck. Sirens blaring and lights flashing, a convoy of emergency vehicles escorted Santa, and members of local law enforcement, firefighters, ambulance personnel and dispatchers emerged from the vehicles to deliver gifts for the center’s 59 residents.
Leonard said the expressions of joy on the residents’ faces when Santa descends from the fire truck each year often overwhelms her.
“It makes me want to cry, to be quite honest,” she said. “It’s difficult for me to get through this sometimes. It is so, so special.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus circulated among residents outside the center, posing for photos and offering hugs while emergency personnel carried gifts from vehicles to a growing stack of presents on tables outside.
Emergency service personnel annually raise money to purchase the gifts for the residents and provide additional donations to Hills & Dales.
“We’re deeply grateful and humbled by their deep commitment,” said Jack Mescher, Hills & Dales’ CEO. “Not only are they representatives of first responders – who are already in a selfless profession – but they go further by ensuring that the most vulnerable (members) in our community, specifically the children at Hills & Dales, are taken care of in a special way.”
Mescher said the delivery of gifts marks the highlight of the season at Hills & Dales.
“It is a tradition that our residents have come to expect and look forward to,” he said. “Every resident will have a full tree with abundant presents. It’s a very beautiful, special moment that excites everyone – the givers and the receivers.”
During a brief ceremony, Leonard presented Mescher with a check representing funds raised throughout the year.
“We are so fortunate to have a 911 emergency services family that every year reaches out and goes beyond what I could ever imagine,” Leonard said. “We raised over $8,000 this year. That goes toward the residents’ personal needs and their outings throughout the year.”
